How Many Teams can the Blazers Slip Past in the Lottery Race?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the latest details regarding the Trail Blazers’ pursuit of a well-positioned lottery pick. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald kicked things off by discussing the spectacular tank job that is currently underway in Portland.

After sorting through the Blazers’ remaining schedule, Steve believes that there is a real shot for Portland to finish with the fifth-best lottery odds at the end of the season. Brian pointed out that the remaining games against the Spurs, Thunder, and Pacers are crucial contests for the Blazers.

TANK TALK



The fellas are back to discuss a string of ugly losses. The writing was on the wall, but how will the basketball gods react?? Check out an all-new Church of Roy below!



In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve debate the optics surrounding the Blazers’ commitment to losing down the stretch. When it comes to tanking, Steve has a full list of lottery superstitions.

Before concluding the show, Brian and Steve discussed the players that are worth watching in the lead up to the NCAA Tournament.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.