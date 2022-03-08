Blazers To Drop Masking, Vaccination Requirements At Rose Quarter

As public health guidance for coronavirus in the state of Oregon shifts this Saturday in regard to no longer requiring masks, the Portland Trail Blazers’ organization has changed its policy around masking and proof of vaccination on the Rose Quarter campus, per a press release from the organization this morning.

In alignment with the recent announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Rose Quarter will remove the mask mandate for all events and venues beginning on Saturday, March 12. The Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people. Masks are encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.

They will also no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test prior to events at the Rose Quarter as part of the shift in their health and safety protocols. The organization notes that they began requiring vaccination or a negative test voluntarily in September 2021, and that they still recommend people be vaccinated.