Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Timberwolves

After a brief hiatus, Brandon Sprague returns to the co-host chair and joins Danny Marang as they look to break down... whatever it is we just watched between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Portland featured ZERO players from their 10 man opening night rotation and instead had two, 2-way contracts, a converted 2-way contract and a 10-day hardship contract player... in the starting lineup. While they played admirably, they fell to the Timberwolves 124-81 leading to the FOURTH loss of 30 or more points in the last five games.

The tank is on and maybe the most effective ever. Just a few weeks ago, there were some Blazers fans who thought maybe they could catch fire and grab a play-in spot. Now? There can’t be a single member of that tribe left- eviscerated by the efficiency on display by the Blazer’s roster construction.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!