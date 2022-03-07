Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face off in yet another game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Blazers dropped their previous game against the Timberwolves 135-121. With Anfernee Simons out, look for a drop in energy.

Monday, March 7- 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Justise Winslow (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Greg Brown III (probable), Elijah Hughes (probable)

Timberwolves injuries: McKinley Wright IV (out), Anthony Edwards (doubtful), Patrick Beverley (questionable), Taurean Prince (questionable), Naz Reid (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!