Malik Beasley Fined for Head Butt Against Blazers Center Eubanks

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Malik Beasley has been fined $35,000 for “unnecessary and inappropriate contact” with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks during the contest between the Blazers and ‘Wolves on Saturday night. Beasley was ejected midway through the third quarter of that game for the incident. The NBA made the fine official today, but did not administer further penalties.

You can see the sequence and the replay in the video below. After pushing and shoving (which had become a theme for the quarter), Beasley moves adjacent to Eubanks and appears to make a motion towards the Portland player with his head. The move was subtle and did not appear to connect, but was enough to draw the notice of game officials and the league.

The Blazers and Timberwolves will face each other again Monday night, the second game in a row for each. Beasley and Eubanks will take the court for that game.