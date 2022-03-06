Who Will Be The Next Blazer To Score 50 Points?

Scoring 50 points in an NBA game is an incredible accomplishment. It’s only happened 11 times this season, but two of those instances have occurred within 24 hours of each other.

On Sunday, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dropped 51 in a win against the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James dropped a league-best 56 in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Golden State Warriors.

Given the recency of two dominant scoring performances so close to one another, it makes us wonder who the next Blazer will be to etch 50 points in the box score.

Anfernee Simons will have the best chance to be the first to do it this season, having scored 43 in January and 38 in Saturday’s loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Damian Lillard also has a great chance to do it considering he’s done it 14 times in his career and three of those were 60-point performances.

Either of those two are prime candidates, but some of the best 50-point performances have come from some of the most unexpected places. Back in 2010, Andre Miller, not exactly known for his scoring prowess, dropped 52 points during his 11th NBA season. At age 34, his 52-point performance ended up as his career-high.

So will one of the usual suspects be the next to pull it out, or are we in for one huge surprise at any given time?