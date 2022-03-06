Anfernee Simons Out Monday vs. Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a tough time winning games as of late, and their challenge will be a little more difficult Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Star point guard Anfernee Simons is out Monday against the Wolves after suffering a thigh contusion.

In the team’s loss against the Wolves Saturday, Simons willed his way to 38 points, one of his best scoring performances of the season. However, the Blazers still ended up on the losing end in a 135-121 loss.

The Blazers played with the NBA-minimum eight active players in Saturday’s loss and without Simons, the team would sit at seven. However, Elijah Hughes and Greg Brown III, who missed Saturday’s game with a non-COVID illness, are probable for Monday’s matchup. The team will also have Josh Hart back, who was managing an injury.

Without Simons, it will be a big challenge but stranger things have happened before in the NBA and there is a reason the games are played. That being said, the Blazers need a lot of luck.