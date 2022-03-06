Blazers History: Clyde Drexler’s Jersey Retirement

The Portland Trail Blazers have an elite group of players and people to have their jerseys hang in the rafters of the Moda Center. And on this day in 2001, Clyde Drexler’s 22 joined them.

Drexler became just the ninth person to have their jersey number retired by the Blazers. Since 2001, three other Blazers and broadcaster Bill Schonely have also been honored by the organization.

Known to be one of the best Blazers in history, Drexler played 12 seasons in Portland, averaging 20.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Drexler was also named to the All-Star Team eight times during his tenure in Portland and made the All-NBA Team five times.

He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2004 and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team at the beginning of the season.

