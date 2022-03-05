Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Timberwolves

Join host Danny Marang as he takes a look at Saturday evening’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the Blazers were game for most of the night, KAT’s are notoriously difficult to wrangle. One ran loose leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Blazers 135-121 behind Karl Anthony-Towns’ 36 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Blazers came into tonight’s action with 11 players listed on the injury report - with 10 of them designated out before tipoff, leaving Portland with only 8 active players and only 1 over 6-foot-8-inches...and still, the Blazers acquitted themselves in fantastic fashion with contributions up and down the lineup.

Anfernee Simons found his groove again, making 9 threes on his way to a 38 point, 3 rebound, 3 assist night - but the supporting cast stepping up in big ways with 2-way player Brandon Williams having a career night with 21 points from the field and Keon Johnson shouldering a lot of offensive initiation racking up 15 points and a team high 5 assists. And finally, Trendon Watford continuing to show he’s got a lot of tools in his bag; 12 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

Hop on in and find a way to enjoy a “fun loss” and be a part of the show!

