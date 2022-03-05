Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Minneapolis facing the Minnesota Timberwolves for the next two games. The Twolves are without Anthony Edwards, who has provided them with signficant energy this season.

Saturday, March 5th - 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Justise Winslow (out), Josh Hart (out), Greg Brown III (out), Elijah Hughes (out)

Wolves injuries: McKinley Wright IV (out), Anthony Edwards (out), Patrick Beverley (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus

