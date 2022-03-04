Josh Hart To Rest Against Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers will rest wing Josh Hart for tomorrow’s bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Josh Hart (rest), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for Saturday’s game at Minnesota. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) March 5, 2022

Portland will play in Minneapolis tomorrow night and again on Monday as it continues its road-heavy late season schedule.

The 26-year-old Hart has been one of the few veteran Blazers to take the court since last month’s NBA trade deadline. He arrived in Portland as part of the deal that sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans on February 8.

As a Blazer, Hart has averaged 17.5 points on 33 percent three point shooting, as well as 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

He joins Damian Lillard, Eric Bledsoe, Jusuf Nurkic, Joe Ingles, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow and Didi Louzada on the sidelines.

Available players include Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Drew Eubanks, Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III, Elijah Hughes and Keljin Blevins. Brandon Williams is also probable to play.