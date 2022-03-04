How Experienced Are Referees Officiating Blazers Games?

Every NBA game must have three referees. It’s been a constant in the league for years and years.

But what goes into the selection process behind which referees are assigned to each game?

While it may not be an exact science, there is a big difference in the experience level for less established teams in smaller markets like the Portland Trail Blazers and some of the more established teams in larger markets like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

In fact, in a chart created and tweeted by Basketball Illuminati podcast host Tom Haberstroh, the Lakers and Warriors receive the “best” referees in their games.

The Blazers are ranked 18th in the Ref Rating metric, which looks at experience and awards more points for crew chief vs. an average referee and umpire.

The Blazers have also had a rookie referee in 14 games this season, just six fewer than the Orlando Magic, who lead the league.

While the Blazers rank average in the league in this, it is interesting to note how the league’s larger markets and most marketable teams correlate with experience in referee crews when one might expect that metric to be balanced across all 30 teams.

