Anfernee Simons Is Making History

There isn’t a whole lot to look forward to in the Portland Trail Blazers’ final 20 games of a season that will likely end in the franchise missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

However, point guard Anfernee Simons is taking center stage and auditioning to become the franchise’s next cornerstone player.

A restricted free agent come summer, Simons is also playing for a whole lot of cash. But his play has warranted him a pretty handsome payday.

Simons has etched his name in the record books a few times so far in his career.

Never in two decades of reading game notes have I seen the Blazers’ PR department so impressively promote one of their players. Portland pushing Anfernee Simons for Most Improved Player: pic.twitter.com/pucCEaVcIf — Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 4, 2022

He has 113 triples in his first 30 starts in the NBA, which is one more than Devonte’ Graham for the most in NBA history.

Simons also became the first player aged 22 or younger to hit more than 60 threes in a single month, obliterating the record set by Zach LaVine in December 2016.

Simons’ numbers look incredible and it’s exactly the type of player that the Blazers want to keep in Portland for a very long time.