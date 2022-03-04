NBA Interviews Over 300 People in Robert Sarver Investigation

Just months after the Portland Trail Blazers investigated general manager Neil Olshey, the league has moved onto another controversial figure in Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver has been accused of racism, misogyny and creating a toxic workplace environment.

Sarver purchased ownership in the Suns back in 2004 and employees who worked for Sarver throughout his tenure are being interviewed for the investigation.

Back in November, the Blazers investigated general manager Neil Olshey for similar accusations, including workplace misconduct. The official investigation lasted a little less than a month beginning November 5 and ending with Olshey’s termination December 3.

The difference here is the Blazers ran an internal investigation while Sarver’s investigation is mandated by the NBA.

According to ESPN, no timetable has been placed on the investigation and lawyers are still in the “fact-finding” phase. However, the investigators are planning on meeting with Sarver and interviewing him as part of the investigation.