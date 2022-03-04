 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks to Second 10-Day Contract

Eubanks stays aboard.

By Jeremy_Brener
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing Drew Eubanks to a second 10-day contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Eubanks, an Oregon State Beavers alum, is averaging 9.3 points to go with 7.7 rebounds per game. He has gotten a considerable amount of playing time after Jusuf Nurkic suffered plantar fasciitis in his foot, playing in 22 minutes per game.

After signing a 10-day contract with the team February 21, his contract was set to expire Friday. Now, he’s on the books until March 14 at the earliest. However, given the team’s lack of depth at the center position, there is a good chance that Eubanks could be signed to a deal for the rest of the season when the second 10-day contract expires if he plays well.

Between now and the 14th, the Blazers are set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves twice on the road, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

