Jacked Ramsays: Sit Down with Casey Holdahl

It’s a live show of Jacked Ramsays with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague - and special guest, Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl!

We’ll talk with Casey about the ups and downs of covering this season. From opening expectations through the rough patches of the early year into Damian Lillard’s injury and forthcoming interview which he detailed to Casey just how bad it had been over the years. Then into the move that led to CJ McCollum being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and his subsequent return to Moda Center last night.

Last but not least, Anfernee Simons’ massive growth post Christmas, the injuries that have piled up, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown III’s wild rookie campaigns, Taking Advantage of New Knowledge and everything in-between.

With only 7 games remaining it’s time to start shifting gears and looking ahead to the NBA Draft - who does Casey like coming out? That and more on this live Jacked Ramsays!

