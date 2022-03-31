Blazers Will Celebrate Bill Schonely’s Retirement April 10

Bill Schonely will go out with a bang at the final game of the season on April 10th, reports Kerry Eggers. The Portland Trail Blazers will mark their long-time ambassador’s retirement with a special ceremony at halftime.

“They won’t tell me what’s going to go on, which is fine,” says Schonely, who officially retires June 30 as the sole remaining member of the original cast of employees from the inaugural 1970-71 season. “I’m honored they’re going to do something for me, whatever it is. I’m looking forward to the 10th, believe me. “I never thought this time in my life would arrive, but I did.”

Schonely is unsure how he will cope with the spotlight.

“I don’t know how I’ll be able to handle it,” he admits. “I hope to see some people and players I haven’t seen for years, if they’re able to get there. “It’s the final game of the season. The Utah Jazz will be in town. They’re a good ballclub. I’m looking forward to a good game. I hope the Moda Center is packed. It would be nice to go out with a victory.”

The Schonz is opening a new chapter in his life with the Blazers.