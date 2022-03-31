Lamar Hurd To Speak At Oregon State Commencement

Oregon State University has announced that Lamar Hurd, the color announcer for the Portland Trail Blazers, will be the speaker for this year’s commencement on June 11th. Hurd played for the Oregon State men’s basketball team. He graduated from the university in 2006 and currently serves on the Board of Trustees.

“We are honored that Lamar Hurd will deliver Oregon State University’s 2022 commencement address,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “I am confident that his address, life experiences and commitment to young people and a positive future will greatly inspire our graduates as they begin their lives and careers or pursue graduate degrees.”

Beyond announcing, Hurd has worked on youth development and support through his nonprofit organization, The Other Side of Basketball, which is meant to help kids develop discipline, integrity, and honesty. Hurd also hosts the ROOT Sports NW show, “Hurd Mentality.”

Though commencement will be in person for the first time since the pandemic, it is likely that Hurd’s address will be livestreamed like previous addresses.