Jusuf Nurkic Donates Flour

According to a report from N1 Sarajevo, Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers has donated 100 tons of flour to Bosnians in need ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The donation was directed to the humanitarian group, Pomozi.ba and confirmed via an announcement on Facebook. The group noted that in recent weeks, the price of basic food staples, such as flour, had increased dramatically.

“This donation of our famous basketball player has additional weight if we take into account the events of the past months when there was a huge increase in food prices and when those who were able to do so, secured certain amounts of supplies for themselves, while those who belong to the category of socially endangered faces an even more difficult situation,” the statement says.

The aid group has kicked off a campaign to support those in need through Ramadan by providing families with what they need for iftar, the meal that breaks the daily fast.