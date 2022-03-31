Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Announce Contract Extension

ESPN and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski have reached terms for a multi-year contract extension that keeps Woj at the network, according to Ben Carfardo at ESPN. The network did not disclose the terms.

“Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future.”

Wojnarowski is pleased with the deal.

Wojnarowski added, “I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting. My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Cristina Daglas, Norby Williamson, Dave Roberts, Lauren Reynolds, Greg Dowling, David Kraft and the entire universal news desk for the support, vision and leadership that makes ESPN such a remarkable place to do my job. Also, a thank you to my representative Matt Kramer for helping to bring and keep me at ESPN.”

ESPN reached a similar extension with NFL insider Adam Schefter.

We look forward to more years of Woj bombs, especially if they are about the Portland Trail Blazers.