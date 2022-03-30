CJ McCollum Returns to Portland

Former Portland Trail Blazers scoring star CJ McCollum is set to make his on-court return to Portland when the New Orleans Pelicans face the Blazers tonight at 7:00 PM, Pacific. But as Nick Krupke of Portland’s KPTV is sharing on Twitter, basketball is only half of the reunion. McCollum is also visiting his family, his pets, and his house for the first time since the Blazers traded him on February 8th of this year.

In a series of tweets, Krupke chronicles the joys of McCollum’s return via text and video.

Krupke quotes McCollum:

Welcome home, for one night, @CJMcCollum @PelicansNBA vs. @trailblazers “When you show love, you get it back ten-fold and that’s how it’s been for me.”

He also relays the happy reunion at home:

McCollum slept in his own bed last night and saw his pup Fiona for the first time since the trade.

McCollum has averaged 25.9 points per game on 50.1% shooting, 38.4% from the arc over 19 games with the Pelicans, adding 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds. The Pelicans have gone 9-10 with McCollum in the lineup and are currently battling with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs for the 9th and 10th positions in the Western Conference. Unless things change radically, two of those three teams will clinch spots in the Play-In Tournament for the 2022 NBA Playoffs while one will be left on the outside.