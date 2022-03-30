Pacers, Kings Come Into Focus in the Blazers’ Lottery Race

The Church of Roy is back this week to discuss the remaining eight-game run for the Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season. In this solo episode, host Steve Dewald details Portland’s lottery chances and reviews the prospects that have stood out in the NCAA Tournament.

Before diving into the lottery discussion, Steve highlighted his experience from Monday’s game between the Thunder and Blazers. Is it ok to actively root for a loss while you are in the arena? From the stands, it certainly looks like Joe Ingles is engaged and building bonds with his teammates. Will the Blazers strike a deal with Ingles this summer?

TANK RACE



Steve rides solo this week on a special episode of COR. Can the Blazers make it a photo finish to catch the Pacers and Kings in a race to the bottom?



In the main segment of the show, Steve discussed the performances of Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren in the tournament. An early exit is never ideal, but it is also important to stay grounded when evaluating a small sample size. Outside of those two prospects, Steve discussed the impressive play from Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

In the final portion of the show, Steve delivered a rundown of the Blazers’ remaining games. Along with the Blazers, the Kings and Pacers have emerged as the teams to watch in the final days of the season.

