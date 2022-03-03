Nik Stauskas Returns To The NBA Signing With Boston

Former Portland Trail Blazers sharpshooter Nik Stauskas has found his way back to the NBA, signing with the Boston Celtics after scoring 100 points in two games in the G-League this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two-year signing, which will help the 38-27 Celtics as they approach the postseason.

The 28-year-old guard registered 57 and 43 points for Grand Rapids Gold this week, reminding NBA teams he was still able to play.

Stauskas’ last NBA run came with the Miami Heat this season, signing a 10-day contract on New Year’s Eve. Before that, it was with the Blazers who he signed with in 2018. He opened that season with a bang, hitting 24 points off the bench and helping the team to a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The subsequent trade deadline saw Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the next few years in Europe and the G-League.

Stauskas was initially taken by the Sacramento Kings with the eighth pick in the 2014 draft, enjoying career averages of 6.8 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.