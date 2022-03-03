On Damian Lillard’s Future with the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back, and oh boy, do Dave Deckard and Dia Miller have an episode for you. In response to last weekend’s proceedings, this podcast is almost ALL about Damian Lillard his future in Portland, and whether the Blazers would be smart to consider options besides retaining him and riding out the string. Dave and Dia take the gloves off and go at it, with plenty of passion and even a little bit of, well...argument? Yes, definitely argument. Like, “Say that again and I’m going to leap through the screen and filet you, Sushi Boy!!!!” type of argument. Lillard just evokes that kind of passion. But Dave does an admirable job defending his points, and perhaps explaining a little of what national pundits are getting at when they say, “It’s time...” Can the Blazers afford to think like fans? Can they afford to lean on finances and logic either?

Get yourself ready for a FIGHT.

Plus the Dynamic Duo talk about the response to Dave’s Lillard article, Jusuf Nurkic’s injury, Anfernee Simons as a Most Improved Player candidate, the new Blazers and their progress, a couple of losses, and more.

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Don’t miss the fireworks and the fun!