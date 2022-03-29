Jacked Ramsays: Live Mailbag

It’s a live Jacked Ramsays mail bag with Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague. Fresh off the heels of the most incredible tank job (perhaps the best in NBA history) by the Portland Trail Blazers, who strung together three of the most awe-inspiring losses in franchise history, including twice to the Houston Rockets and an overtime masterpiece that saw them snatch a loss from the jaws of victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The guys take a look at your tanking questions: Is 5th worst just a mirage? Chasing down the Indiana Pacers looks like the goal — but is it actually possible?

Then it’s time to take a look at the draft. What to do with a Top 4 pick? Has the draft board shifted deep into the NCAA Tournament? Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams and more from Duke have a chance to make a run to the title game and show a bit more before the draft, are you buying?

What’s more likely to happen this offseason, Jerami Grant or the field? Hop on now!

