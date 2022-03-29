 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jacked Ramsays: Live Mailbag

Answering all the questions about the tank.

By Dan Marang
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It’s a live Jacked Ramsays mail bag with Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague. Fresh off the heels of the most incredible tank job (perhaps the best in NBA history) by the Portland Trail Blazers, who strung together three of the most awe-inspiring losses in franchise history, including twice to the Houston Rockets and an overtime masterpiece that saw them snatch a loss from the jaws of victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The guys take a look at your tanking questions: Is 5th worst just a mirage? Chasing down the Indiana Pacers looks like the goal — but is it actually possible?

Then it’s time to take a look at the draft. What to do with a Top 4 pick? Has the draft board shifted deep into the NCAA Tournament? Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams and more from Duke have a chance to make a run to the title game and show a bit more before the draft, are you buying?

What’s more likely to happen this offseason, Jerami Grant or the field? Hop on now!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...