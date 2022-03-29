 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Didi Louzada Set To Make Blazers Debut Against Pelicans

The Brazilian is probable to face his former franchise at the Moda Center tomorrow night.

By Adrian Bernecich
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Didi Louzada looks set to make his Portland Trail Blazers debut against his former team at the Moda Center tomorrow night. The Brazilian wing has been listed as probable for the New Orleans Pelicans game, which may prove significant for the Blazers’ chances of gaining a second lottery pick this year.

Louzada arrived in Portland, alongside Josh Hart, in the deal that sent CJ McCollum to New Orleans at last month’s trade deadline.

The 22-year-old, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 35th pick in the 2019 draft before being traded to New Orleans. He then spent two years in the Australian NBL with the Sydney Kings, before signing with the Pelicans in April 2021.

The 6’5 wing has averaged 1.6 points, 1 rebound and 0.8 assists in his five games with the Pelicans.

McCollum will also make his first return to the Moda Center as a Pelican tomorrow night.

