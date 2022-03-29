Blazers Biggest Trade Disappointment: Moving On From Powell and Covington

A month and a half has passed since the NBA trade deadline, and with the dust settled, it is time to look at the fallout, including the Portland Trail Blazers’ own deals. To Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one deal didn’t pay off in the Blazers’ favor: the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The first deal involving Powell and Robert Covington, however, was a disaster. Portland sent both to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe (who hasn’t played after suffering an Achilles injury), Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons. Yikes. Considering the Blazers had to give up Gary Trent Jr. and two first-round picks in deals to acquire Powell and Covington in the previous 15 months, this was getting pennies on the dollar.

The only bright spot to Swartz is Keon Johnson, but even that seems like a stretch.

Unless Johnson turns into a star (he’s averaging 7.1 points on 31.3 percent shooting in 12 games in Portland), this was a huge undersell from a Blazers team that should regret not waiting for better offers to come in.

