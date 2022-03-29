Latest Mock Draft Has Blazers Taking Shaedon Sharpe

With the end of the NBA regular season in sight, possible draft prospects come into focus. According to the latest mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Portland Trail Blazers are in line to draft Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman) Coach John Calipari said Sharpe should explore the draft process, so it’s safe to assume he won’t return to Kentucky. NBA lottery teams will be motivated to convince him to stay in the draft, whether it’s to grab him or push someone else down the board. Sharpe’s bounce, shot-making and takeover scoring stretches led to his rise to No. 1 by recruiting services. He’s poised to impress during workouts and be selected in the top 10, even without having played a single game at Kentucky.

Wasserman also projects the Blazers taking Jalen Duren of Memphis with the tenth pick.

You can read the entire mock draft here.