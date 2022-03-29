Blazer’s Edge Radio: Looking Ahead

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the return of Blazer’s Edge Night, an injury update on the team, and what to keep an eye on in the final two weeks of the regular season.

They’ll also look at the players to watch in this weekend’s Final Four—with Portland’s pick(s) in the 2022 NBA Draft in mind. Finally, they’ll look at the NBA standings and identify the contenders and pretenders as the playoff race enters its home stretch.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.