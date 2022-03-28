Anfernee Simons Wins Maurice Lucas Award

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has won the team’s annual Maurice Lucas Award for 2021-22.

The award has honored “the Trail Blazers player who best represents the indomitable spirit of Maurice Lucas through his contributions on the court and in the community, as well as in support of his teammates and the organization” since 2010-11.

Past recipients include LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard, Robin Lopez, Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner, Ed Davis, Enes Kanter, Wesley Matthews, Jusuf Nurkic, and Carmelo Anthony.

The 22-year-old was presented with the award earlier tonight with the team highlighting his extensive community work, including his own Be A Light foundation.

Simons has been a very active member of the Rip City community since being drafted in 2018, lending support to families and youth throughout Oregon as well as back home in Central Florida through donations and events. Over the holiday season Simons provided turkeys, full Thanksgiving meals, toys and backpacks to families and children in need. The Altamonte Springs-native has focused on educational outreach, participating in Q&A sessions with the Trail Blazers Kids Club and Y.O.U.th., providing scholarships and holding town halls on financial literacy for young adults through his Be A Light foundation. Be A Light Inc was founded by Anfernee early in his NBA career after inspiration from his great-grandmother Alpheaus Lightford and the light that she brought to the world. Their mission is to inspire, motivate, and educate disadvantaged or at-risk children and young adults by providing access to mentor services, family support services, continuing education, and career development programs. Anfernee and the Be A Light team use its platform to empower, encourage, lift and support the community in achieving their dreams, being better people and making the community a better place for everyone. Former Trail Blazers All-Star Maurice Lucas passed away on October 31, 2010 at the age of 58. A beloved member of the franchise and the community, “The Enforcer” was a central figure on the Trail Blazers 1976-77 NBA Championship team. The Trail Blazers honored Lucas by retiring his uniform number (No. 20) on November 4, 1988.

You can read more about the Be A Light foundation here.