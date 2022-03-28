Blazers Bring Back Reggie Perry On A 10-Day Hardship Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have brought back big man Reggie Perry on a 10-day hardship contract as the team’s injury list lengthens.

The Trail Blazers are signing F Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Perry played two games earlier this season for Portland on a 10-day deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2022

The signing follows Trendon’s Watford’s left knee bone bruise, which will keep him out at least a week. Rookie Greg Brown III will also miss tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an eye injury, leaving Drew Eubanks as the only healthy player taller than 6’7.

The Blazers signed Perry to an earlier 10-day deal just after Christmas as the team was ravaged by COVID. In two games with the Blazers, Perry totalling 40 minutes, 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists and 1 steal.

The 6’8, 250 pound big man later signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers in early February, suiting up in one game, putting up 2 points and 1 rebound.

He has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Toronto Raptor’s G-League affiliate Raptors 905, standing out with 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 22 games.

Perry was taken with the 57th selection in the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 26 games during the 2020-21 season.