Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Thread

It’s Blazer’s Edge Night and the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are more questions than answers about who will take to the court tonight for either side.

Monday, March 28- 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Justise Winslow (out), Josh Hart (out), Trendon Watford (out), Greg Brown III (out)

Thunder injuries: Luguentz Dort (out), Ty Jerome (out), Mike Muscala (out), Josh Giddey (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Derrick Favors (out), Darius Bazley (doubtful)

UPDATE:

Elijah Hughes will start in place of Trendon Watford. Rookie Greg Brown III will not play, out with a left eye corneal abrasion.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!