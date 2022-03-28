Could Didi Louzada Suit Up For Blazers This Season?

When the Portland Trail Blazers traded C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of this year’s Trade Deadline, the return package was highlighted around Josh Hart, but included some ancillary pieces.

Within 24 hours, both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky were on the move again, but the Blazers held onto relatively-unknown Brazilian prospect Didi Louzada.

Louzada, 23, had undergone surgery on his torn meniscus shortly before being traded, so he wasn’t seen as an option for the Blazers this season.

However, there’s a chance he could suit up for the Blazers at some point during the final eight games of the season given his swift recovery process, according to the team’s injury report.

With the Blazers limping to season’s end and a number of players out with injuries, giving an opportunity to Louzada, who is under contract next season, seems like a good idea.

Now, he could make his Blazers debut sometime within the next two weeks.