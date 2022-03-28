Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons Ruled Out For Regular Season

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Jusuf Nurkic or Anfernee Simons suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers, and it’s likely going to be a lot longer until we see either of them.

According to the team, Nurkic and Simons will not return this season from their respective injuries.

Nurkic is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and has not played since Feb. 16. Nurkic is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Simons has suffered from patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, missing the team’s last 11 games. Simons, who could potentially win the league’s Most Improved Player award, is entering restricted free agency this summer. He’s averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game in his fourth NBA season.

The Blazers have interest in bringing both players back for next season, but once they recover from their injuries, each player will need a new contract.