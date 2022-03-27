How Did Blazers Perform in March Madness?

With the full Final Four field revealed today, we thought it’d be a fun idea to stroll down memory lane and see how the current Portland Trail Blazers performed at the Big Dance.

From National Champions to first-round upset targets, there’s a lot of March Madness history woven into the Blazers.

Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe was part of John Calipari’s first team at Kentucky and made it all the way to the Elite 8 in 2010, losing to West Virginia. Bledsoe averaged 11.3 points per game in his one year at Kentucky.

Greg Brown III

Brown played in just six minutes of his Texas Longhorns’ opening round upset loss to Abilene Christian in last year’s tournament. Maybe if Brown played a little more, the Longhorns might have won...

Kris Dunn

Dunn played in two NCAA Tournaments with the Providence Friars. In 2015, Dunn and the Friars were upset as a No. 6 seed by No. 11 Dayton. In 2016, Dunn and the Friars redeemed themselves with a stunning buzzer beater against USC in the Round of 64 before losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Round of 32.

Drew Eubanks

In 2016, Eubanks played for Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament but was slightly upset by 10-seed VCU in the Round of 64. Eubanks finished the game with 13 points.

Josh Hart

Hart leads the team with 12 March Madness games under his belt, including the 2016 National Championship with Villanova. Hart scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. Hart and the Wildcats made the tournament in all of his four seasons in Philadelphia.

Elijah Hughes

Hughes erupted for 25 points in the Round of 64 in 2019 against Baylor, but he could not will his Syracuse Orange to victory.

Keon Johnson

Johnson is another one-and-done on the Blazers as his Tennessee Volunteers fell to Oregon State in the 2021 Tournament. Johnson scored 14 points in the loss.

Nassir Little

Little was part of North Carolina’s Sweet 16 run in 2019. Little averaged 19.5 points to advance to the second weekend, but managed just four points in a season-ending loss to Auburn.

Ben McLemore

McLemore has one of the most prominent college careers of any Blazer as the star player of the 2012-13 Kansas Jayhawks. McLemore and the Jayhawks were stunned in the Sweet 16 by Trey Burke and the Michigan Wolverines, who hit an iconic three to send the game to overtime.

Trendon Watford

Watford led LSU to the Round of 32 last year, before losing to eventual Final Four participant Michigan. Watford averaged 11 points per game in the tournament.

Justise Winslow

Winslow went one-and-done at Duke, but also grabbed the school its most recent championship. Winslow averaged 14.3 points per game during the tournament.