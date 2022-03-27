Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Out For Season, Including Monday’s Game vs. Blazers

When the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center Monday evening, they will do so without their most exciting player.

According to Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey is out for the season dealing with hip soreness, but is “making good progress.”

Now, Giddey will have the opportunity to rehab with the expectation of returning to full health before the start of next season.

Giddey, 19, has looked promising in his first NBA campaign. He averaged 12.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Australian 6-9 guard has played in 54 games this season, but has missed the last 15 due to injury.

He won Western Conference Rookie of the Month in each month leading up to March.

With Giddey out, expect Tre Mann and Theo Maledon to play the most minutes at the point guard position Monday night in Portland and moving forward for the rest of the season.