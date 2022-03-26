UPDATE: Watford Hyperextends Left Knee, Re-Evaluated In A Week

Trendon Watford left the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter tonight with a knee injury. The injury happened on a fourth-quarter drive with 3:01 remaining in the game. Watford took the ball down the lane. He got tangled with a Rockets defender, then collapsed and slid past the baseline, curling into a fetal position and holding his left knee. Watford was helped off the floor soon after. He was unable to shoot the free throws awarded to him as a result of the play.

Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report is one of several media members covering the postgame press conference. He reports that the news is indeterminate for now. Watford underwent an MRI immediately.

Chauncey Billups says there is not an update on Trendon Watford yet. Getting an MRI as we speak. “We’re all just praying for the best news possible, obviously.”

Watford has been one of the few positive stories in a season filled with injuries and disappointment for the Blazers. The forward started the year on a two-way contract. The Blazers signed him to a multi-year deal mid-season as a result of his hustle and consistent performances. In 47 appearances Watford has averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game, shooting 52.7% from the field and providing active, steady defense.

Watford gave the Blazers 15 points and 10 rebounds against the Rockets in 30 minutes before suffering the injury.

UPDATE:

Watford appears to have avoided serious injury after the team announced the young forward hyperextended his left knee this evening.

Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford hyperextended his left knee with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game tonight against Houston. An MRI revealed Watford sustained a bone contusion to his left femur. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Watford will miss games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and two bouts against the San Antonio Spurs.