Blazers Sign Kris Dunn to Second 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers signed guard Kris Dunn to a second straight 10-day contract according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dunn played all four years of college at Providence before being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 27-year-old has played for four teams so far in his career, the Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and now here in Portland.

Dunn averages 8.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals so far in his NBA career. So far in six games with the Blazers, he is averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

With Dunn signed on for the Blazers for the next 10 days, he’ll be with the team until April 3. During that stretch, the Blazers play the Houston Rockets twice, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs twice. The Blazers have just four games after Dunn’s contract lifespan, so it’s likely he’ll be signed on for the remainder of the season once this second 10-day expires.