Blazers’ Win Percentage Drops by 20%

In a graphic from Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN, the Portland Trail Blazers’ win percentage in the 2021-22 season dropped by 20 percent compared to the previous season, coming in at the very bottom of the NBA.

Who Got Better vs. Who Got Worse. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/xnM2WKa1Y9 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 23, 2022

Given the lack of personnel the Blazers have faced this season due to injuries, the drop over the previous season shouldn’t come as a surprise. Additionally, in Goldsberry’s other graphics depicting the efficiency landscape of the league, Portland has been in the bottom left quadrant for most of the season with the worst offense. The Houston Rockets are just below the Blazers for worst defense; however, they are at parity in win percentage over the previous season.

At the top of the league are the Cleveland Cavaliers along with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If anything, the graphic shows how the Blazers have overall embraced the tank, even if they still manage a win here and there.