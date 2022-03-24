Blazers Sign Eubanks to Fourth 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Drew Eubanks to yet another 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. His prior 10-day contract was set to expire today, March 24th.

Portland is signing center Drew Eubanks to a fourth consecutive 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 13 games for the Trail Blazers.

Eubanks attended Oregon State University prior to declaring for the NBA draft, where he went undrafted. Subsequently, he parlayed a Summer League appearance for the San Antonio Spurs into a league contract, signing with them in the 2018 season. He was subsequently traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier this year, who waived him before the Blazers acquired him.

Against his previous team last night, Eubanks nearly managed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebouds along with four assists and a steal. Eubanks has started all 13 games he has played for the Trail Blazers.