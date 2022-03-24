Brian Grant, Von Ebert Debut Beer To Benefit Foundation

Former Portland Trail Blazers player Brian Grant has collaborated with local brewery Von Ebert to release a beer benefitting his foundation, according to Andre Meunier of the Oregonian. The beer, a “tropical pilsner,” is dubbed Rasta Monsta and is set to be released at the Moda Center starting March 30th.

“I’m excited for this collaboration because it’s the first ever Rasta Monsta beer and it’s in partnership with one of our most loyal supporters,” Grant said. “The people at Von Ebert made Pints for Parkinson’s a huge success for many years, and we have a solid relationship with the team there.”

The Brian Grant Foundation seeks to “help improve the well-being of people with Parkinson’s,” and one of the ways it has done that in the past is via its Pints for Parkinson’s fundraiser, which featured a beer passport.

The beer is described by Von Ebert as having “notes of guava, overripe mango, and a touch of pineapple, with a crisp malt backbone holding it all together.”

It will also be available in 16-oz cans at Von Ebert’s locations as well as Market of Choice.