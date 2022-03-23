Jacked Ramsays: Live Mail Bag

It’s a live Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag wher hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague will tackle as many questions about the Portland Trail Blazers as they can in an hour!

With Shams Charania revisiting the Jerami Grant to Portland 5-alarm fire, there’s a lot of questions about how, why, when and more — that a deal between the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons would get done and what it would mean for both franchises moving forward.

Is it a GOOD idea? What are the drawbacks and potential pitfalls? Where could things go right for the franchise?

With the NCAA Tournament about to get into its second week, numerous Top 10 NBA Draft prospects have proven their bonafides. Ben Mathurin has rocketed up numerous Draft Boards as well as Chet Holmgren creating and answering more questions. Paolo Banchero’s new found point forward role has scouts wondering how much his role during the season wasn’t optimized. How will those developments and more shake up the draft and how much can that impact Portland’s plans?

Hop on in and find out!

