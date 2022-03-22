 clock menu more-arrow no yes

League Fines Nurkic $40k For Phone Toss

The incident happened after the loss to the Indiana Pacers.

By L. Hostetler
Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Following the loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers confronted a fan, which resulted in Nurkic tossing the fan’s phone into the stands. Subsequently, the NBA has levied a $40,000 fine against Nurkic for the interaction, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

UPDATE: According to Haynes, the trash talk got personal.

The fan who Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted “your mom is trash” and said his “grandma’s a b**tch,” league sources tell @YahooSports.

Nurkic’s grandma passed away of COVID-19 in 2020.

According to comments on the video, the fan had been making comments in Nurkic’s direction throughout the duration of the game; however, what those comments were has not been confirmed. The video shows a fan holding a beer in one hand and his phone in the other when he is approached by Nurkic; the fan says something that is inaudible before Nurkic takes the phone and throws it into the stands, to which the fan inquires as to why Nurkic did that. Security quickly stepped in.

Jusuf Nurkic has not played since February 24th due to recovery from plantar fasciitis, but he accompanied the team on the East Coast road trip.

