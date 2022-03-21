Blazers Reportedly Targeting Jerami Grant This Offseason

Despite not trading for Jerami Grant at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers are still interested in the Detroit Pistons star.

According to The Athletic, the Blazers are expected to make a serious run at Grant this offseason with a package highlighted by the New Orleans Pelicans lottery pick acquired in the C.J. McCollum trade last month.

The pick is expected to fall in the 5-14 range, which would allow the pick to be conveyed to the Blazers. However, if the Pelicans make the playoffs or find a way to sneak into the Top 4, it would significantly hurt the Blazers in the Grant sweepstakes.

Grant has one year remaining on his deal after the season, but the Blazers would be able to offer him a four-year, $112 million contract extension this offseason.

Grant played with Damian Lillard on Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, so while there is no reported interest on Grant’s behalf to be traded to Portland, there is familiarity between the pair to possibly become the next dynamic duo.

