Jamal Crawford, Ex-Blazers Guard, Retires After 20 NBA Seasons

NBA journeyman Jamal Crawford celebrated his 42nd birthday Sunday and announced his retirement from the league.

“ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.”



Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌ pic.twitter.com/PpKYjoqz9p — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 21, 2022

Crawford hadn’t played since the NBA bubble in 2020, but had kept his phone on in case a team was interested in the veteran, but the calls hadn’t come.

Crawford, a Seattle native, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers 8th overall in the 2000 NBA Draft, but was traded on draft night to the Chicago Bulls, where he’d spent the first four seasons of his career.

He would end up playing for nine NBA franchises, including the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season. In his year in Rip City, Crawford averaged 14 points per game and shot a career-best 92.7 percent from the free throw line.

Crawford put his footprint on the NBA with his signature four-point play and his energy off the bench, leading him to become the first player in NBA history with three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Rip City, what was your favorite J Crossover moment? Sound off in the comments below.