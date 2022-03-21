Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are finishing their second to last road trip of the season with a stop at fellow tank commanders, the Detroit Pistons. 11`out of the last 14 games have been on the road for Portland, and the last time they had three home games in a row was over a month ago. Also over a month ago was the last time Portland won a game on the road, but if the Blazers aren’t careful it could happen in Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons have been a miserable team for most of the year, but the signs are there that they are on a positive trajectory. They are certain to to be in the lottery again after this season, and their first overall pick from last year, Cade Cunningham, is the real deal. Moreover, they are showing glimpses of promise these days, winning the odd game and losing a bunch more by reasonably close scores. At this stage in the game Detroit might be a better team than the current iteration of the Blazers, but anything is possible when two teams at the bottom of the standings meet.

Monday, March 21- 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Justise Winslow (out)

Pistons injuries: Chris Smith (out), Hamidou Diallo (out), Frank Jackson (out), Jerami Grant (out) Corey Joseph (questionable), Kelly Olynyk (questionable), Killian Hayes (questionable) SBN Affiliate: Detroit Bad Boys

What To Watch For

Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is living up to expectations as the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. Averaging 12.7 points per game and 5.4 assists, there are no complaints from Detroit about his progress. Incredibly, there are least three excellent rookie of the year choices, and Cunningham is certainly in that group. Detroit got a good one.

Detroit is currently in position to share the best odds for the first pick with Houston and Orlando. The Blazers could easily make their pick better or make it worse depending on how the rest of the season goes. Both teams have a pretty big incentive to lose. Will we see some last minute “injuries”? Puzzling DNPs - Coach’s decisions? Stay tuned. Bad shooting. One of the main reasons Detroit is in prime lottery position is that they can’t shoot. The Pistons are second worst in the NBA in field goal percentage and in three point percentage at 37.9% and 32.7% respectively. The Blazers are better at 38.7% from the field and 35% from deep, but still not great. Sometimes basketball is pretty simple. Whoever shoots better is probably going to win.

What Others Are Saying

