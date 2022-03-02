Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Suns

Join Danny Marang as he takes a look at the Portland Trail Blazers’ 3rd straight loss of 30 points or more with Wednesday night’s defeat coming at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, 120-90.

Long story short, this is what you can expect for the remainder of the season. The Blazers don’t have the talent (purposefully) right now to compete. It’s very clear that the team is looking to get the best odds possible to get into the top 4 of the NBA Draft.

However, in every night there will be glimpses to enjoy. Normally, it will be the play of Anfernee Simons - pulling up off the bounce, getting down hill and hitting an unreal floater or ripping a one-handed pass to the second-side corner.

Other times, like tonight, you’ll see Trendon Watford put together a stat line; 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists that makes you raise an eyebrow about what he could be down the road. Then there’s the much more in your face example of Greg Brown III absolutely banging on JaVale McGee that makes you want to tune in for GB3’s every minute.

