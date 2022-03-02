The Blazers’ Remaining Schedule Contains Silver Linings

Following the Trail Blazers’ two-game skid after the All-Star break, the Church of Roy podcast returns to discuss the storylines that could emerge in the final portion of the season. Host Steve Dewald welcomed Blazer’s Edge editor Lindsay Hostetler to this week’s episode to get a fresh look at the news emerging out of Portland.

Jusuf Nurkic’s sidelining took center stage in the first segment of the show. Could his late-season absence signal that the Blazers and Nurkic are on a path to a new agreement for the future? If so, how will Nurkic’s long-term presence impact Damian Lillard’s future with the Blazers.

While on the subject of centers, Lindsay detailed the upside of former Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks. Could he claim a roster spot moving past his initial contract? Steve and Lindsay think so.

In the main segment of the show, Steve and Lindsay discuss how they are finding joy in this year’s season. From the development of the Blazers’ young players to building bonds in the fan community, there is still a lot to love about being a basketball fan in Portland.

