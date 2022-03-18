Why Josh Hart Makes Sense for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back, with Episode 70 of Dave and Dia live and in audio color! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller reflect on the retirement of long-time Trail Blazers radio voice Bill Schonely. Dave shares what Schonely meant to the franchise as a broadcaster and brand ambassador, especially in the era before internet and streaming games. The dynamic duo also talk about Josh Hart working his way into Portland’s future plans and other young players worth a second (or third) look. They run down the week of games, teasing out observations from losses to the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks (barely!) as well as a victory over the Washington Wizards! Woohoo! Kris Dunn gets a welcome to Portland. Dave and Dia debate Keon Johnson. There’s a surprising amount of stuff to talk about in an otherwise semi-painful stretch of schedule for Portland!

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit play on the embed below. Enjoy!