Jacked Ramsays Live Mail Bag: NCAA Edition

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take on your Portland Trail Blazers, NCAA Tournament and NBA Draft questions live!

Whether it’s looking at how Chet Holmgren stacks up in the NBA vs NCAA, his immediate or future fit and profile - we’ve got you covered.

We’ll take a look at today’s bracket busting loss by Iowa and Keegan Murray’s (very, very, very likely) last game in college and whether or not his draft stock is impacted by being upset today.

We also look at the upcoming match up between Memphis and Gonzaga that will pit two lottery bigs in Holmgren from Gonzaga and Jalen Duren from Memphis up against each other here in Portland on Saturday.

Beyond that, we’ll take a look at upcoming match ups in the Tournament, highlight potential Portland targets and answer all of your mail bag questions along the way.

So hop on in with the fellas and joined the Jacked Ramsays live show!

